Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.28 ($22.68).

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €20.16 ($23.72). 77,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €21.40 ($25.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.27.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

