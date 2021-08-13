Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.