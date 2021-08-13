Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, reaching €18.40 ($21.65). The company had a trading volume of 13,209,114 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.79.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

