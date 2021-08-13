Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.94

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 702063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

