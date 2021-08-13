Devery Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Devery has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $283,321.72 and $6,594.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00900138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00111547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About Devery

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

