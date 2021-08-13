Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

