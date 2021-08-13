DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.85. The stock had a trading volume of 446,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,140. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.02. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.