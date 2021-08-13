DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €19.50 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.50 ($22.94) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.25 ($20.29).

DIC stock opened at €15.26 ($17.95) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.95. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

