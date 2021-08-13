Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.