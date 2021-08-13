DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $133.50 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $133.50 million and $2.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00401985 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003407 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.34 or 0.00951141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,794,737 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

