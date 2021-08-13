Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $505,749.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $505,749.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $57.22 or 0.00120313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,649 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

