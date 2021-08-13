DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.78 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.78 million and $1.50 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00888937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00111929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

