Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $129.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

