Domani Wealth LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $175.29. The firm has a market cap of $461.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

