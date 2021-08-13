Domani Wealth LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.