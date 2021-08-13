Domani Wealth LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $177.64. 624,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.04. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

