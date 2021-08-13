Domani Wealth LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of -157.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

