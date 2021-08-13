Douglas N. Armer Sells 632 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $20,306.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,787,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

