Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $1,525,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $18,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $43,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

