Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 46,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,574 shares.The stock last traded at $75.73 and had previously closed at $79.54.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $291,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

