Doximity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,033% compared to the typical volume of 1,060 call options.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $79.54 on Friday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $83.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

