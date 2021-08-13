Doximity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,033% compared to the typical volume of 1,060 call options.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $79.54 on Friday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $83.93.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
