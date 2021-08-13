Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DREUF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

