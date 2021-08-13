DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $129.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.17.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 491,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,759. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

