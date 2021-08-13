DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

