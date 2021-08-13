Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

