Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.10. 1,203,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.44. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.61 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.