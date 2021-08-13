Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Amgen by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

