Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Unum Group by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

