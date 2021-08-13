Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

