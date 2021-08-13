Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 71,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.27 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

