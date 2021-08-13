Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,896 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97.

