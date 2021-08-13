Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,341 ($17.52). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,331 ($17.39), with a volume of 146,969 shares trading hands.

DNLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,378.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

