DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $41.13. 16,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

