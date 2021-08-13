E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.17. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.