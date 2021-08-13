Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin Sells 6,537 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,553,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 244,539 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

