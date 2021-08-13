Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of EIC stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

