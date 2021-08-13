East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

EWBC stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after acquiring an additional 74,315 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

