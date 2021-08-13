Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 446.2% in July

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 446.2% from the July 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. 139,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,714. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

