eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.86. 108,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,998. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

