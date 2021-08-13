ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.
ECN has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.78.
TSE:ECN opened at C$10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.89 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.25.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
