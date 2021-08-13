ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

TSE:ECN opened at C$10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.89 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. Analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.