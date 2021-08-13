Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $219.57. 567,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

