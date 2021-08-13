EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $960,405.25

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $960,405.25 and $300,987.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.43 or 0.99807114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00031568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00070046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001033 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

