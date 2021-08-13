Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.20

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 1831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.