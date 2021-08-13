Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.
EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.
EW traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. 29,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
