Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

EW traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. 29,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

