Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Eisai stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $83.54. 6,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,899. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.69. Eisai has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

