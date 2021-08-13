Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.