Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 233,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 203,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,999.3% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,636,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

