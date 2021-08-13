Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

DLR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.52. 868,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.46. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

