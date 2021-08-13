Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.2% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 823.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,543.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

