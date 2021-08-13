Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,882,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,111,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 120,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,255. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13.

